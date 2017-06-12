Hundreds of rare and obscure films now streaming on new Ottawa Public Library service

A scene from Frederico Fellini's masterpiece 8 1/2 one of hundreds of classic films that can be streamed for free by Ottawa Public Library patrons. Revanche, a little-known German-language film about guilt and revenge in Vienna, is the surprise top choice of Ottawa Public Library patrons using the library's new streaming video service of classic, hard-to-find movies.

