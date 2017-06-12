Hello President Putin, It's Arizona Calling! American Had 'No ...

Arizonian Jeremy Bowling says he was just as surprised as anyone else when the Russian president answered his question during a TV phone-in. Sprinkled through the four-hour spectacle that President Vladimir Putin's nationally televised call-in show was this year were the usual bread-and-butter questions from Russians: about potholes, delayed salaries, meager pensions, corruption, and the economy.

