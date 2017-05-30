Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: As Sonakshi turns 30, ten times she proved she's the boss
Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: As Sonakshi Sinha turns 30, we thank her for showing us being unconventional is the new beautiful. At a time when the film industry is obsessed with female actors with the perfect slim figure, Sonakshi Sinha managed to break the stereotype.
