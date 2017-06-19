For the first time, Indian cinema at Moscow film fest

New Delhi, Jun 20 To celebrate 70 years of bilateral relations between India and Russia, the 39th Moscow International Film Festival, for the first time, will feature a section dedicated to Indian cinema. 'Indian Panorama' at the international film festival will showcase some of the path breaking films from the Indian film industry including the 'Baahubali' series, 'Badman', 'A Death in the Gunj', 'BeyYaar', 'U Turn' and 'Kothanodi'.

