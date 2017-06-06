Flimflam at the Colorado film office ...

Flimflam at the Colorado film office destroys its credibility

It is great fun to watch Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" and know that much of it was shot in Colorado , even if in the fictive dream of the bloody drama the characters are in Wyoming. But, especially in a state like Colorado, where the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights hobbles budget-writers, it's long been reasonable to wonder whether it makes sense to give big tax breaks to millionaire Hollywood directors who decide to work here.

