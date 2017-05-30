Films shouldn't portray farmers as poor - Omotola

Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has charged individuals in the film industry, especially movie directors, actors, and producers to desist from painting a gloomy picture about farming in movies. The philanthropist, who participated in the just-ended annual meeting of the African Development Bank in India, was a participant in a discussion on the role of Nollywood and Bollywood rolling out plans to promote agricultural development among the youth.

