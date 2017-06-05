Filmi memories up for grabs

Rare glimpses of Bollywood over the years will be put up for auction here later this month. Original artworks by the likes of Baburao Painter and MF Husain, publicity material of leading banner-hoarding artists and designers apart from vintage photographs since the '50s will be part of Osian's The Greatest Indian Show on Earth 2: Vintage Film Memorabilia, Publicity Materials & Arts Auction on June 22. Structured across eight major sections, it will have original artworks by Satyajit Ray, Mani Kaul and Deepti Naval, to a focus on thespian Dilip Kumar from Mughal-E-Azam .

