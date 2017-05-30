Doug Aitken's 'Electric Earth' Is Modern Art Our Screen-Obsessed Culture Can Connect With
"Diamond Sea" is an immersive, beautiful, kinda-bummer of an installation that shows earth's harvesting in a South African diamond mining region. Walking up to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth's second-floor galleries, you're greeted by a phone booth pulsating with light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC