Disha Patani spends her 'vella' time with Tiger Shroff's sister...
The more we try and believe that Disha Patani and her relationship with Munna Michael actor, Tiger Shroff is just that of 'good friends', the more this sultry siren keeps dropping hints that something is cooking between these two new age Bollywood heartthrobs. On Monday, while Tiger Shroff was busy launching the trailer of his upcoming film Munna Michael co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Disha, who starred in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, chose to spend time with his younger sister Krishna Shroff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC