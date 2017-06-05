Disha Patani spends her 'vella' time ...

Disha Patani spends her 'vella' time with Tiger Shroff's sister...

The more we try and believe that Disha Patani and her relationship with Munna Michael actor, Tiger Shroff is just that of 'good friends', the more this sultry siren keeps dropping hints that something is cooking between these two new age Bollywood heartthrobs. On Monday, while Tiger Shroff was busy launching the trailer of his upcoming film Munna Michael co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Disha, who starred in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, chose to spend time with his younger sister Krishna Shroff.

