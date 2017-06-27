'Dangal' 1st Indian film to cross Rs 2k cr globally
Beating magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Conclusion', Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' became the first Indian film to cross two-thousand crore worldwide. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is a rage in China and it minted approximately 2.5 crores in its 53rd day in China.
