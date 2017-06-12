Daddy Trailer: Why this Arjun Rampal film might be the gangster film we've been waiting for

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Ram Gopal Varma changed the way people looked at gritty, intense gangster dramas in Bollywood. With films like Company, Satya, Sarkar being lauded by the critics and audiences alike, there was a time when the genre had become one to look out for! But in the last few years, all films in this space have either bombed or failed to surprise the audiences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.