Culture Minister promises film industry - no more blacklist'
Do Jong-hwan, the newly appointed minister of culture, sports and tourism, was to meet with figures from the independent and art film circles Wednesday evening to pledge more support. The move was intended to bring some form of consolation to those ailed by the previous Park Geun-hye administration's blacklist of cultural figures thought by the authorities to be anti-government.
