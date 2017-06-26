Can't thank people enough for tolerating me with love: SRK on Eid
Mumbai, June 26 It has been 25 years since his first film "Deewana" hit the screens, and the magic of Shah Rukh Khan's super stardom was there for all to see outside his bungalow Mannat on the occasion of Eid on Monday. Thousands of fans gathered to get a glimpse of the actor, who says it's this love that keeps him motivated.
