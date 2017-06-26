Bollywood star Salman Khan: 'Tubelight is about the underdog becoming a hero'
With the pretty boy looks of a member of a minor boyband, Bollywood star Salman Khan was known more for his abs than his acting, not to mention his colourful love life . However, after failing to set the box office on fire for some time, the now 51-year-old actor has staged one of the biggest comebacks since Take That, with a string of hit films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and his latest release, Tubelight which is out in the UK now.
