Baywatch box office collection day 1

Baywatch box office collection day 1

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Indian Express

Hollywood's two most awaited movies, Baywatch and Wonder Woman released on Friday along with Bollywood releases like Konkona Sharma's directorial debut, A Death In The Gunj and Manisha Koirala's comeback film, Dear Maya. Baywatch has been an ambitious project for the actor Priyanka Chopra , since it marks her Hollywood debut but going by the various reviews and audience reactions one cannot be sure if Priyanka Chopra's film can fetch desired response at the box office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,415 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC