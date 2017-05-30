Baywatch box office collection day 1

Hollywood's two most awaited movies, Baywatch and Wonder Woman released on Friday along with Bollywood releases like Konkona Sharma's directorial debut, A Death In The Gunj and Manisha Koirala's comeback film, Dear Maya. Baywatch has been an ambitious project for the actor Priyanka Chopra , since it marks her Hollywood debut but going by the various reviews and audience reactions one cannot be sure if Priyanka Chopra's film can fetch desired response at the box office.

