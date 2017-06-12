Art Film Fest celebrates a quarter of...

Art Film Fest celebrates a quarter of century, offers new releases

The 25th year of the international film festival, Art Film Fest will take place, for the second time, in the eastern-Slovak city of KoA ice, again offering a host of movies, film-makers as guests, film theoreticians and accompanying events. Between June 16 and 24, the festival will present a total of 176 films - of that 48 in competition - divided into 19 sections.

