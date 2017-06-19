Arjun Rampal: 'Daddy' not a propaganda film
Actor Arjun Rampal, whose film "Daddy" is based on the life of Arun Gawli, says the movie is not an attempt to glorify the life of the gangster-turned-politician. The 44-year-old actor insists that it should be left to the audience to form an opinion about Gawli after watching the biopic, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia of "Miss Lovely" fame.
