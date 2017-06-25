Are Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur ...

Are Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh to come together for a film?

10 hrs ago

Looks like Sonakshi Sinha has quite a jam-packed schedule lined up this year. If recent reports are to be believed, the actor is set to star in a film together with Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh, which may be produced by Wiz Films and Vashu Bhagnani.

