Are Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh to come together for a film?
Looks like Sonakshi Sinha has quite a jam-packed schedule lined up this year. If recent reports are to be believed, the actor is set to star in a film together with Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh, which may be produced by Wiz Films and Vashu Bhagnani.
