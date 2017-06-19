Anil Kapoor: Young actors should do family entertainers
Actor Anil Kapoor said one of the reasons he has had such a long innings in Bollywood was because of the family entertainer films, something which all young actors should do too. Kapoor, who has been in the industry for nearly four decades, feels such films have helped all major actors survive in the industry for longer period.
