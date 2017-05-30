Akshay Kumar to be managed by Salman Khan's former celebrity manager
After ending long association with Salman Khan, celebrity manager Reshma Shetty now hired by Akshay Kumar to handle busy schedule Akshay Kumar has finally handed the reins of his super busy career to a professional firm. The action star has hired a talent management company led by Reshma Shetty, who until recently handled Salman Khan's work.
