Aishwarya Rai lookalike Sneha Ullal left films due to severe illness, ...

Sneha Ullal is set to start her second innings in Tollywood with debutant director-actor Charantej's Ayushman Bhava starring Amala Paul as lead. Remember the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike, actor Sneha Ullal? She first appeared as Salman Khan 's leading lady in Lucky: No Time For Love in the year 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.