Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder: Cops probe into former husband's - role' in murder
A day after her post-mortem report confirmed that actress Kritika Chaudhary was murdered, the Mumbai Police are looking into the alleged role of her ex-husband in the murder. The man, identified as Vijay Dwivedi, had been arrested in 2012 by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly duping several film personalities and politicians posing as the son of Congress leader Janardhan Dwivedi.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
