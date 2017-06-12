Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder: Cops probe into former husband's - role' in murder

A day after her post-mortem report confirmed that actress Kritika Chaudhary was murdered, the Mumbai Police are looking into the alleged role of her ex-husband in the murder. The man, identified as Vijay Dwivedi, had been arrested in 2012 by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for allegedly duping several film personalities and politicians posing as the son of Congress leader Janardhan Dwivedi.

