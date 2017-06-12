Aaditya Thackeray celebrates birthday with close friend Saiyami Kher

Shiv Sena cub Aaditya Thackeray, who turned 27 this week, celebrated his big day in the company of his family and friends, with a stream of visitors dropping in at the family residence Matoshree to wish him. One of them happened to be Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who debuted last year with the Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra film Mirzya.

