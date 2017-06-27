A 'Star Wars' Firing and the Death of the Director
The Phil Lord and Chris Miller Han Solo exits are the tip of an artistic iceberg as studios reassert an historic choke hold over filmmakers. On January 14, 1933, Hollywood astrologer Paul Branchard predicted an annus mirabilis for his gifted if mercurial client, Erich von Stroheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ...
|Jun 9
|Sid
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|6
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC