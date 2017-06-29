'77, a 40th Anniversary Survey of a Diverse Year in Cinema, Begins August 4

'77, a 32-film series surveying the sweeping cinematic landscape of a prolific year in cinema, in the United States and around the world, is coming to the Film Society of Lincoln Center from August 4-17, 2017. Forty years ago this summer, the Son of Sam killer wreaked havoc, New York experienced a citywide blackout, Elvis was found dead-and American movie-going was having a stratospheric moment.

