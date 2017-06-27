4 Celebs Who Almost Turned Down Their...

4 Celebs Who Almost Turned Down Their Iconic Roles

Read more: Shefinds.com

Imagine some of your favorite films and TV shows without their most iconic actors? Well, that almost happened with these celebrities! Find out which celebs almost ditched their most iconic roles! Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger almost ditched his most famous role as The Terminator! He wrote in his book, Total Recall , about a conversation he had with director James Cameron, which he said, "I told him that being cast as an evil villain wasn't going to help my career. It was something I could do later on, but right now I should keep playing heroes so that people would get used to me being a heroic character."

