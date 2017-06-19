2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film t...

2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film to have a grand audio release

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The makers of 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar , may have postponed the release from Diwali to Republic Day next year, but, they have something good for the eager fans. The 2.0 tea, is set to give some more reasons to celebrate this Festival of Lights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ali Fazal unhappy with lack of buzz around his ... Jun 9 Sid 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 6
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC