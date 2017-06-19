2.0: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar film to have a grand audio release
The makers of 2.0 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar , may have postponed the release from Diwali to Republic Day next year, but, they have something good for the eager fans. The 2.0 tea, is set to give some more reasons to celebrate this Festival of Lights.
