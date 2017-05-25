Yesteryear filmmaker Rajesh Nanda die...

Yesteryear filmmaker Rajesh Nanda dies: His tale of loneliness is heartbreaking

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Yesteryear Bollywood filmmaker Rajesh Nanda, who made films 'Pick Pocket' , 'Professor-X' , 'Behroopiya' and 'Nateeja' , among others, passed away on May 20 at the age of 80 at an old age home in Pune. Rajesh Nanda had worked with several yesteryear Bollywood stars including Vinod Khanna and Helen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,767 • Total comments across all topics: 281,305,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC