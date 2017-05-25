Yesteryear filmmaker Rajesh Nanda dies: His tale of loneliness is heartbreaking
Yesteryear Bollywood filmmaker Rajesh Nanda, who made films 'Pick Pocket' , 'Professor-X' , 'Behroopiya' and 'Nateeja' , among others, passed away on May 20 at the age of 80 at an old age home in Pune. Rajesh Nanda had worked with several yesteryear Bollywood stars including Vinod Khanna and Helen.
