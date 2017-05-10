Waiting for Baahubali 3? These filmmakers are gearing up to give you...

While the world still gets over the Baahubali: The Conclusion storm that hit them last month, speculation is already rife about Baahubali 3! Will there be a sequel? Will it take the story forward? Will it be a back-story about one of the characters we have seen? Will it be a different story altogether? Will it be a different and better experience than Baahubali 1 and 2? Some fans might just be content about the fact that they now finally know why Kattappa killed Baahubali. But there are a large number of others who are hoping for Baahubali 3 - that brings alive the experience on screen once again! But worry not! Just like fans, a lot of Indian filmmakers are also smitten by the grandeur of Baahubali and awed by it humongous success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.