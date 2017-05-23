Tubelight trailer: 5 things to expect from Salman Khan - " Kabir Khan film

The wait is finally coming to an end! We are just a day away from witnessing the Salman Khan - Kabir Khan magic with Tubelight trailer releasing tomorrow, May 25. The film, Salman's Eid 2017 release, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. But before we see the Khan woo and wow us in a never seen before avatar, fans of the Dabangg Khan are waiting to see the trailer of the film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.