Tiger Shroff to reprise Sylvester Stallone's role in the desi remake of Rambo14 min ago

Tiger Shroff to reprise Sylvester Stallone's role in the desi remake of Rambo

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has been finalised for Indian remake of Hollywood actioner "Rambo", which starred action icon Sylvester Stallone. The actor is excited to get on board, but says he can never replace Stallone.

