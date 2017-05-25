This week in art-house cinema: Tracy Letts as leading man, crime time and Tulsa Pride

Marilyn Manson is bloody good in the crime film "Let Me Make You a Martyr," playing a calculating hitman in this shot-in-Tulsa movie playing at Circle Cinema. Courtesy photo Marilyn Manson is bloody good in the crime film "Let Me Make You a Martyr," playing a calculating hitman in this shot-in-Tulsa movie playing at Circle Cinema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.