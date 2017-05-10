This week in art-house cinema: Extrem...

This week in art-house cinema: Extreme weather, bicycle shorts and supernatural suspense

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The Hayao Miyazaki animated classic "My Neighbor Totoro" screens at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as Circle Cinema's Anime Club selection for May. Courtesy Tulsa actress Samantha Isler stars in "Dig Two Graves," a film shot in 2013 and just now making its way into theaters and on-demand services. Courtesy The Hayao Miyazaki animated classic "My Neighbor Totoro" screens at 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday as Circle Cinema's Anime Club selection for May. Courtesy Tulsa actress Samantha Isler stars in "Dig Two Graves," a film shot in 2013 and just now making its way into theaters and on-demand services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC