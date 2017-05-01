Swara Bhaskar: Hindi film heroine is no longer considered sexually-unthreatening

Actress Swara Bhaskar, who has essayed some strongly opinionated roles in films like "Nil Battey Sannata", "Anaarkali of Aarah" and "Listen... Amaya", says that heroines in Hindi films are no longer expected to be like "a white angelic character". She feels it's liberating to see the loss of that perfection in the female protagonist and the fact that she can be grey, complicated and confused is a positive development.

