Sridevi's MOM to speak in these four languages! - News
Bollywood diva Sridevi, who made a terrific comeback in Bollywood with ENGLISH VINGLISH, is set to speak these four languages in her upcoming flick MOM. Produced by Boney Kapoor and presented by Zee Studios, MOM features Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC