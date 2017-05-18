Shocking! Neerja Bhanot's family thre...

Shocking! Neerja Bhanot's family threatens to sue filmmakers of the...

Bollywood movie "Neerja", which grossed an estimated Rs 125 crore in worldwide earnings and bagged the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film, among several other film awards, could be headed for a legal battle with the family of braveheart flight purser Neerja Bhanot all set to take the producers of the box office hit film to court. The main contention of the Bhanot family is that the makers of the successful film did not honour their commitment to share 10 per cent of the box office collections with the Neerja Bhanot Trust and the family.

