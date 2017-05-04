Shah Rukh Khan to play a soldier in w...

Shah Rukh Khan to play a soldier in war film based on Operation Khukri. What is Operation Khukri?

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Shah Rukh Khan will play a fauji in his next home production, just on a bigger scale. Red Chillies Entertainment's next film will be based on Indian Army and Indian Air Force's Operation Khukri in Africa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC