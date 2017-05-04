Shah Rukh Khan to play a soldier in war film based on Operation Khukri. What is Operation Khukri?
Shah Rukh Khan will play a fauji in his next home production, just on a bigger scale. Red Chillies Entertainment's next film will be based on Indian Army and Indian Air Force's Operation Khukri in Africa.
