Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting for Aanand L Rai's film in Mumbai
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting for director Aanand L Rai's film from Tuesday in Mumbai. The makers of the film have recreated some popular locations of Meerut including the Ghanta Ghar in Film City.
