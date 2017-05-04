Scorsese-Penned Thriller Obsessions Comes to Blu-ray

Weirdo movie kings Cult Epics have announced their pretty awesome plans to release the ultra-obscure film Obsessions was directed by Dutch artsploitation auteur Pim de la Parra and co-produced by longtime collaborator Wim Verstappen . This gritty, psychedelic Hitchcockian mystery, which is notable for being the first Dutch film shot in English-language, starts in a savagely brutal fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.