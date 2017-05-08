Sara Ali Khan and Aayush Sharma to make their Bollywood debut under Salman Khan's banner1 hour ago
Salman Khan is all set to turn a producer for brother in law Aayush Sharma and has roped in Sara Ali Khan to play his love interest. Now, that's a big one right? There have been many speculations with regard to the debut of Saif Ali Khan's daughter and ditto for Aayush who has been waiting in the wings to make an entry into Bollywood since a couple of years now.
