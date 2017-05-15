Salman Khan records his FIRST Marathi song in 45 minutes
Salman Khan, who has sung several Bollywood tracks in his films, recorded his first Marathi song Gachi in 45 minutes flat, reports Mid-Day. The song will be featured in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film FU Friendship Unlimited starring Sairat hero Akash Thosar.
