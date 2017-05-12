Ridley Scott's 'Alien: Covenant' is a sleek, suspenseful return to form

Katherine Waterston and the gray tank top that signals she is the de facto Ripley figure of "Alien: Covenant." Early on in "Alien: Covenant," before any spleens have ruptured or any Xenomorphs have reared their hideous heads, a large ship glides through outer space and unfurls its golden sails, like an ocean vessel catching a light breeze.

