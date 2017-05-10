REVEALED: Saif Ali Khan's 'Baazaar' has THIS Bollywood actress as its leading lady
While Saif Ali Khan's film Baazaar's first look poster was unveiled last week, it is now that the makers have revealed the film's leading lady and it is none other than the very talented Radhika Apte. The actress joins Saif and Vinod Mehra's son, newcomer Rohan Mehra in this thriller set against the backdrop of the stock market.
