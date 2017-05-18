Redoubtable' Cannes Review: Can a Sketch Comedy About...

Six years after winning Best Picture for "The Artist," director Michel Hazanavicius plays to his strengths as a genre prankster Michel Hazanavicius rode a wave of Cannes acclaim to Oscar glory with 2011's silent charmer "The Artist," but his 2014 stab at the middlebrow "The Search" played to middling reviews and remains as of yet unreleased stateside. He need not fear a similar fate for latest film, the ultra-referential Jean-Luc Godard relationship dramedy "Redoubtable."

