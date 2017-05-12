Ranveer Singh rushed to hospital afte...

Ranveer Singh rushed to hospital after head injury, bleeds profusely

15 hrs ago

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was injured on the head while shooting the climax of 'Padmavati' in Mumbai, a source close to the actor said, adding that he sought medical aid and returned to shoot soon after. "Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called.

