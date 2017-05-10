Priyanka Chopra's Sikkimese film's trailer to be shown at Cannes
Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra's Sikkimese production "Pahuna" will have its trailer screened at the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival, says the movie's director Paakhi A. Tyrewala. The prestigious gala is due to begin from May 17, and apart from Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, India will be represented on the platform by the team of "Pahuna".
