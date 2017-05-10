Prabhas' Baahubali 2 Hindi version beats Aamir Khan's Dangal at the box office22 min ago

In just 14 days since its release, the Hindi dubbed version of filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" has crossed the domestic lifetime collection of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's sports drama film "Dangal". Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has presented the Hindi version of "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", on Friday shared on Twitter that the film has minted Rs 390.25 crore, surpassing the lifetime business of "Dangal", which collected Rs 387.38 crore domestically.

