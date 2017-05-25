Powerful preview of the future of film: Oscar-winning director brings ...

As virtual-reality entertainment began to gain currency over the last few years, two key questions have emerged: Will the mainstream film community embrace it? And in what form? The first question is increasingly heading to an emphatic yes, underscored most recently at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where organizers for the first time included a VR project in its Official Selections, where it required its own, and noncompetitive, category. "Carne y Arena," a piece by Alejandro G. Inarritu, the Oscar-winning director of "Birdman" and "The Revenant" has both Hollywood bona fides - it is partly funded by the studio heavyweight Legendary Entertainment - and the stamp of the art house community, for which Cannes is a holy site.

