Powerful preview of the future of fil...

Powerful preview of the future of film: Oscar-winning director brings ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

As virtual-reality entertainment began to gain currency over the last few years, two key questions have emerged: Will the mainstream film community embrace it? And in what form? The first question is increasingly heading to an emphatic yes, underscored most recently at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where organizers for the first time included a VR project in its Official Selections, where it required its own, and noncompetitive, category. "Carne y Arena," a piece by Alejandro G. Inarritu, the Oscar-winning director of "Birdman" and "The Revenant" has both Hollywood bona fides - it is partly funded by the studio heavyweight Legendary Entertainment - and the stamp of the art house community, for which Cannes is a holy site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... (Nov '16) Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16) Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,554 • Total comments across all topics: 281,309,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC