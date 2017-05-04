Olivier Assayas finds a muse in Krist...

Olivier Assayas finds a muse in Kristen Stewart

Acclaimed French director says collaborating with the American actress has inspired him to 'go in different directions', and he can't wait to make a third film with Stewart When the French writer-director Olivier Assayas first cast Kristen Stewart in a movie he had only seen a couple of the Twilight movies. Every accolade that has followed that inspired decision - including Stewart's best supporting actress prize for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria at the 2015 CA©sars, as the first American actress to win at France's most prominent film awards - is a pleasant surprise for Assayas.

