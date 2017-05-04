Olivier Assayas finds a muse in Kristen Stewart
Acclaimed French director says collaborating with the American actress has inspired him to 'go in different directions', and he can't wait to make a third film with Stewart When the French writer-director Olivier Assayas first cast Kristen Stewart in a movie he had only seen a couple of the Twilight movies. Every accolade that has followed that inspired decision - including Stewart's best supporting actress prize for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria at the 2015 CA©sars, as the first American actress to win at France's most prominent film awards - is a pleasant surprise for Assayas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC