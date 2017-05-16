Oh brother! The sibling duos who dominate film

A picture taken on May 15, 2017 in Cannes, southeastern France, shows the affiche for the 70th Cannes Film Festival hanging from the facade of the Palais des Festivals along the top end of The Croisette. AFP / LOIC VENANCE Cannes, France: From the Warner and Lumiere brothers to the Boultings, cinema has been marked from its earliest days by remarkable sibling double acts.

